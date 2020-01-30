Citizens Bank & Trust Co. announced that Timothy B. Ulrich has been promoted to chief executive officer of the organization. Ulrich is a member of the Board of Directors where he serves as vice chairman/secretary. Citizens Bank is a $216 million locally owned bank.
Ulrich is the current chairman of the Hutchinson Community Foundation. He has been active on the McLeod County Fair Board, serving as treasurer and president and chaired the McLeod County Fairgrounds building committee. Currently, he is chairman of the Fair Commission and an honorary member of the Fair Board. He is also a director for the Prairieland Economic Development Authority.
Ulrich is a past member of the Southwest Minnesota Business Finance Advisory Committee. He also participated in the Hutchinson Jaycees and served as commodore of the 1993 Jaycee Water Carnival. He also served on the Board of Directors for Hands Inc., is a former trustee for the Southwest Initiative Foundation and is a past chairman of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ulrich served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Community Depository Institution Advisory Council. He is also past president of the Economic Development Authority of Hutchinson, past chairman of the ISD 423 Foundation. He is a past board member of the Minnesota Pottery Festival.
A native of Hutchinson, Ulrich graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of science degree in Agricultural Business Administration. He is a graduate of the Blandin Community Leadership Program and is also a member of The Bank CEO Network, which is a peer group of bank executives from across the country.