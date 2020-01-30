Anthony R. Hanson was elected to the Board of Directors of Citizens Bank & Trust Co. and promoted to president of the organization, according to a news release from the company.
Hanson will be the sixth president of the bank, which was organized in 1886.
Hanson is actively involved in the community as a member of the Hutchinson EDA Finance Team, commissioner at Hutchinson Utilities Commission and a member of the Main Street 2020 Committee. He is a past president of the Hutchinson Jaycees and served as commodore of the 2008 Jaycee Water Carnival.
Hanson has participated in the Blandin Community Advantage Leadership Program, is a past president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce, is a graduate of the Minnesota Bankers Association Leadership Academy and serves as a board member of the Minnesota Bankers Association ISI Committee.
A native of St. James, Hanson graduated from St. John’s University with a bachelor of arts degree in business management with an emphasis in finance. He is a 2006 graduate of the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He and his wife, Kristi, have three children, Samuel, Audrey and Jacob.