Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained a steady 3.3 percent during December, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December also held a steady 3.5 percent.
Minnesota gained 3,978 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a 0.1 percent increase.
The private sector average wage rate was up 24 cents in December for a 4 percent rise over the year.
“Minnesota remains a national leader in labor force participation rates as more Minnesotans are stepping from the sidelines to employment, however, we continue to experience a tight labor market and slowing job growth,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70.3 percent, compared to the national rate of 63.2 percent. The state’s employment-to-population ratio ticked down one-tenth of a percent to 68 percent, compared to 61 percent nationally.
Four supersectors gained jobs in December. Trade, Transportation and Utilities saw the largest jobs gain (up 1,500), followed by Other Services (up 1,300), Leisure and Hospitality (up 1,200), and Government (up 300).
Supersectors losing jobs in December included Education and Health Services (down 1,600), Manufacturing (down 1,200), Information (down 500), Financial Activities (down 400), Construction (down 200), and Mining and Logging (down 100).
The Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) was the only MSA to lose jobs in December; employment was down 504 jobs.
Minneapolis-St. Paul MN-WI MSA gained 2,178 jobs over the month, followed by St. Cloud MSA (up 755), Mankato MSA (587), and Rochester MSA (up 102).