Uncertain times can bring out the worst in people, such as the hoarding of toilet paper. But it can bring out the best in people as well, as was the case of Tara Tepley, owner and lead instructor of The Paint Factory in Hutchinson.
When Tepley’s plan to invite painters to the studio and donate their work to local assisted living facilities was canceled by Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order closing businesses such as The Paint Factory, she decided to improvise. She reached out on social media, asking people to give away paintings to brighten someone else’s day. The idea was for artists to drop off paintings in collection boxes left at the studio, and then Tepley and others would disinfect them and donate them to assisted living facilities.
The outpouring was unlike anything Tepley expected.
“I didn’t know how many we would get, but we have probably collected … somewhere between 400-500 paintings,” she said. “At this point we were able to donate to about 12-15 different facilities. And not just in Hutch, but in New Ulm and other places that came afar to collect these paintings and bring them to their residents.”
“It was just really a neat thing to see all these (paintings) being brought in,” Tepley added. “Some days we would empty out the bin up front and we’d turn around and look and it was completely full again. So people just kept bringing them in. It was young kids and older kids, too, so it didn’t matter what age they were. It was just something that everybody could participate in.”
The idea was also something personal for Tepley, who has an uncle living at a facility in New Ulm. She even reached out to other family members to collect messages for her uncle to add a personal touch to the art she sent him.
“Everybody chipped in … and we put personal messages on the back of the paintings,” she said, “and we kind of did a little scrap-booking type thing. And that actually did end up getting to my uncle and he’s already called me a couple times just in tears of how that made his whole day.”
Tepley’s uncle isn’t the only person who has expressed their appreciation for the paintings. While many are frightened of what is happening with the virus, she has heard these paintings have provided a small bit of joy for the residents of assisted living facilities.
“Sometimes all these people had were a visit from a family member once a day that they were able to look forward to. And when they were no longer able to have that, it’s just been a really scary time for them,” Tepley said. “So the workers even coming in and just the look on their faces of what this could mean to residents that they work with was pretty powerful.”
Tepley said she has heard of other people and businesses doing what they can to help those in need. That’s what inspired her to do whatever she could to put a smile on someone’s face, and she hopes the community continues to step up in this time of crisis.
“It’s a lot of little things all in one. I think everybody’s just trying to find a way to do something right now,” she said, “because I think this is the first time that people have realized that this (COVID-19) is all of us in this together. This affects everybody in some way, shape or form.”