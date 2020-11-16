The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Office along with Hutchinson Jaycees are accepting nominations for their joint community awards.
People can make nominations online at explorehutchinson.com or by mailing/emailing a printable nomination form to the Chamber by Dec. 18. Awards are for: Business Person of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Young Leader of the Year (under 35 years of age).
As video including all award winners will be produced and put online to celebrate their accomplishments. More details on presenting the awards will follow after the winners are selected.