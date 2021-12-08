The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Office along with Hutchinson Jaycees are accepting nominations for their joint community awards.
People can make nominations online at explorehutchinson.com through Dec. 17, or submit a printed out form to the Chamber office. Awards are for: Business Person of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Young Leader of the Year (under 35 years of age).
Awards will be presented during the Chamber's annual event Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Cow River Winery. The theme of this year's event is murder mystery, and it is open to the public. For more information or to register, visit explorehutchinson.com.