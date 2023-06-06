Timothy Ulrich, chairman of the board of Citizens Bank & Trust Co., recently announced the hiring of Mason Reese as a credit analyst and Katelyn Witte as a loan administration officer.
Reese joins Citizen’s Bank & Trust as a credit analyst in the Commercial Department. His main responsibilities include analyzing financial data to assess a new or existing loan applicant’s creditworthiness by reviewing a borrower’s payment history, along with liabilities, earnings and assets they possess. Reese previously worked for Gate City Bank as a mortgage loan origination assistant.
He also volunteers in the Hutchinson community, including with the Junior Achievement and Meals on Wheels programs. Additionally, he will be volunteering with the ISD 423 Summer Feeding Program this summer break.
Originally from Marshall, Reese graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in finance. He and his wife, Molly, live in Hutchinson.
Witte began work at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. as a customer service representative in October 2020, then joined the Commercial and Ag Loan Department as a loan administrator in January 2021. She currently is a member of the banks Appraisal Committee and Trust Committee.
She graduated in 2016 from Hutchinson High School, then graduated from South Dakota State University in 2019 with a degree in agricultural business.
She is actively involved in the community, volunteering with Hutchinson Jaycees, Historic Hutchinson, McLeod County Fair, Relay for Life, and Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Witte also volunteers for Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival and will chair the pageant this year. She graduated from Hutchinson Leadership Institute in May.
She and her husband, Nick, live in Hutchinson with their German Shepard Kota.