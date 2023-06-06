Timothy Ulrich, chairman of the board of Citizens Bank & Trust Co., recently announced the hiring of Mason Reese as a credit analyst and Katelyn Witte as a loan administration officer.

Reese joins Citizen’s Bank & Trust as a credit analyst in the Commercial Department. His main responsibilities include analyzing financial data to assess a new or existing loan applicant’s creditworthiness by reviewing a borrower’s payment history, along with liabilities, earnings and assets they possess. Reese previously worked for Gate City Bank as a mortgage loan origination assistant.

Tags