Timothy Ulrich, chairman of the board of Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in Hutchinson, recently announced the following promotions:

Crystal Hedlund was promoted to teller operations supervisor. Hedlund has been with Citizens Bank & Trust for five years. She started as a teller at the auto bank, was promoted to a customer service representative in 2018, and in 2020 was promoted to assistant teller supervisor. In this new role, she will be responsible for the daily operations of the teller department, provide leadership to the tellers and train new tellers.

