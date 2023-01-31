Timothy Ulrich, chairman of the board of Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in Hutchinson, recently announced the following promotions:
Crystal Hedlund was promoted to teller operations supervisor. Hedlund has been with Citizens Bank & Trust for five years. She started as a teller at the auto bank, was promoted to a customer service representative in 2018, and in 2020 was promoted to assistant teller supervisor. In this new role, she will be responsible for the daily operations of the teller department, provide leadership to the tellers and train new tellers.
Hedlund lives in Hutchinson with her husband, Bob, and two sons John and Cole. In her free time she enjoys volunteering with Hutchinson Parks and Rec as a parent coach, spending time with family and friends, hunting and fishing. For the past two years Hedlund received Hutchinson Leader’s Reader’s Choice runner-up for favorite teller. She is looking forward to becoming more involved in the community.
Jodi DeMeyer was promoted to real estate loan officer. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and South Dakota State University. She has been working at Citizens Bank & Trust for almost six years as the real estate loan administrator.
She is currently active in the Hutchinson Jaycees Water Carnival as First Mate and started as the Vice President of the Ambassadors in January. She will also co-chair the Ambassador’s Taste of the Holidays in the fall. In May of 2022 she graduated from the Hutchinson Leadership Institute. Previous organizations she has been involved with are Hutchinson Jaycees, Junior Achievement and various events at Faith Lutheran Church. Jodi and her husband, Don, live in Hutchinson with their two boys, Will and Jacob.
Mitchell R. Girard was promoted to commercial loan officer. He has been employed as a part-time lending intern since June 2020, where one of his job functions included assisting with the SBA Payment Protection Program.
Girard graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2018. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison before attending the University of Wyoming, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in finance.
Girard is is actively involved in the community. Prior to Citizens Bank, he worked for the Crow River Golf Club, holding positions such as cart and pro shop attendant. He recently joined the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival where he is a member of the Finance Committee.
Girard also volunteers for Hutchinson Health Foundation at the Scramble for Life Golf Tournament, and assists the Chamber of Commerce in events such as Dairy Days. He plans on volunteering for Historic Hutchinson, Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter and The Relay for Life to fundraise for the American Cancer Society.