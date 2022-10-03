Patrol car
There's been a wave of violent crime the last couple of years, and the best way to address the issue is for everyone to pass over it in silence. That's the implication of the liberal pushback against the GOP attacks on Democrats as soft-on-crime in the closing weeks of the midterms.

The Democrats are running defensive ads and have passed a police-funding measure in the House, but a big element of their case for themselves -- as always -- is that it is unfair and racist to call them out on crime.

