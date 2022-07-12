Andrea Markworth started Find Your Focus Counseling in Hutchinson earlier this year to help people improve their mental health and daily functioning.
The business opened with support from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program.
“Life shouldn't be this hard and doesn't have to be. We can work together so you don’t feel so overwhelmed day-to-day,” Markworth said. “I know taking that first step to healing can be scary and takes courage. I hope to ease people’s fear by offering a safe, welcoming space where their thoughts and feelings won’t be judged.”
A licensed clinical social worker, Markworth has served in the social services field for more than 20 years and has prior experience running a private practice as a partner. Markworth holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Augsburg College and a master’s in clinical social work from the University of St. Thomas and St. Catherine University. She plans to complete additional trauma training to serve clients.
Find Your Focus Counseling specializes in neuro feedback therapy, which involves non-invasive brain training to optimize brain function and reduce symptoms. The approach can be useful in treating anxiety, depression and trauma, among other mental health disorders.
Loan funds from SWIF provided startup capital to launch Find Your Focus. Loan programs have been a key function of SWIF since its inception to support communities and businesses throughout southwest Minnesota. In 2001, micro-lending was added to existing programs as a tool to support small businesses and people looking for self-employment opportunities.
“There is a high demand for mental health services locally, and it’s exciting to match Andrea’s passion and expertise with this need. We have the opportunity to support not only her as a business owner but also the wellbeing of community members,” said SWIF Economic Development Officer Jackie Turner.
Micro-loan clients receive free technical assistance from SWIF staff to improve their business management skills. Areas of support include business planning and financials analysis, QuickBooks training, marketing assistance and other training opportunities for the life of the loan.
This micro-loan program receives funding assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, contact SWIF at 800-594-9480, 320-587-4848 or loans@swifoundation.org.