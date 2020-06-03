Customer Elation is an outsourcing call center, who have offices in Marshall, Foley, and Hutchinson. They service calls not just from all across Minnesota, but all across the United States.
Back in July of 2015, Customer Elation was hired by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to be their reporting center for the Vulnerable Adults Program. Prior to CE partnering with MNDHS, MNDHS would reach out to all 87 counties independently.
Now, the yield over 100 calls per day from all across Minn. They have been able to remain fully staffed 24/7. According to the Vulnerable Adult Protection Dashboard from the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2019, McLeod County had 66 reports of alleged allegations. Six of them turned out to be true, while 33 were confirmed false, the others were inconclusive or unable to investigate.
When capturing a report, CE tries to get as much detail as they can. Hopefully someone is giving them the information straight.
“We're fact finders,” vice president of Customer Elation Cory Gallagher said. “So everything that we're doing is gathering data, whether it's factual or not we don't know. But we capture it and The data is received to us from either a mandated reporters or non-mandated reporter then there are three lead investigating agencies, we may reroute these to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Minnesota Department of health or the county.
During COVID-19, CE has been fortunate enough to not have displaced any of their workers during this time. But to ensue a safer, healthier environment, CE has deployed 30 percent of their staff remote, a first in their company's history.
“I think it's kind of a piece where, I'm not sure that the community really realizes that there are local community members working here that are doing this and deemed essential during this time,” Gallagher said.
Being on-call 24/7 and having to take reports is a long job. But for the people who work there, being able to help someone who needs it changes that.
“It really means a lot to know that can potentially be saving someone's life,” Savannah Cassen said. “And we're giving a voice to someone is maybe being maltreated and not know that there is a way to stop it.”
Knowing that there is some way to help is half the battle.
“A lot of people don't know how to get services due to their disabilities or how to reach out to individuals to get help,” Brandy Rogowski said. “So us being available 24/7 to do that is a very important thing to me.”
For more information about adult protection: policies and procedures, go to https://mn.gov/dhs/partners-and-providers/policies-procedures/adult-protection/ . The Vulnerable Adult Protection Dashboard is another resource that has all the data for the reports.
Even though they are working around the clock, CE is still looking for people who want to help out the community and support the program.
“If this can serve as a link for people to know that if this would be of interest to them, supporting the program of this nature,” Gallagher said. “I think that's where a lot of pride from the employees that work here in our community, supporting an important need in our state.”