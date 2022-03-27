The new Buff City Soap store in Hutchinson is open for business at 1094 State Highway 15, in the strip mall shared with Jimmy John’s and Sports Clips. Its hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and has more than 190 stores in 29 states. It provides plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily, allowing customers the opportunity to see the whole making process. The store offers more than 30 scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. Local soap makers can customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to give customers a unique product.
“We are so thrilled to be bringing the Hutchinson community something new, something fresh and something that makes you feel good,” said Martina Jaruszewski, Buff City Soap marketing manager. “From the moment I set foot into Buff City Soap, I knew it was something special. Handmade, plant-based products are hard to come by, but Buff City truly understands the importance of getting both.”
To learn more about Buff City Soap of Hutchinson, visit buffcitysoap.com or call 320-552-3816.