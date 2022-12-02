Gene Haas Foundation donation

Ridgewater College education and industry partners came together recently to support the Machine Tool Technology program and students for both the Hutchinson and Willmar campuses. Machine Tool students Jamison Bever and Wayne Heller, left, join instructor Greg Ryder, center, Hope Riska from the Gene Haas Foundation, and instructor Tom Meuleners, right, to celebrate the generosity.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Students in Ridgewater College’s Machine Tool Technology program will have increased financial support as they pursue careers in machining and manufacturing thanks to a Gene Haas Foundation grant of $18,000. The funds will provide scholarships and assistance for high-tech program needs.

“Today’s demand for skilled CNC (computer numerical control) machinists is extremely high,” said Greg Ryder, one of Ridgewater’s machine tool technology instructors. “It is why we expanded our program to the Willmar campus this year. It is great that machining students on both campuses can apply for these scholarships provided by the Gene Haas Foundation to support their educational investment and help us fill the skilled trades gap.”

Tags