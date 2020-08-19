While many small businesses are working hard just to remain afloat during COVID-19 times, at least one in Hutchinson is moving forward with plans for growth.
Many have watched with curiosity as the former Nemitz Paint Factory building on First Avenue Southwest underwent renovations. After more than a year of planning and preparation, Valerie Mackenthun and Kayla Zuidema, founders of Compass Occasions event coordination and design, are nearly ready to start hosting events in Hutchinson’s newest historical venue.
“It’s very exciting,” Zuidema said. “Sometimes it doesn’t feel real yet, because it’s been such a long process. But now it’s, I don’t, it’s very exciting.”
PRESERVING HISTORY
From its neon sign to the green awning that hung above its entryway, the Nemitz building has been a part of Hutchinson’s downtown history since 1912. Although it’s undergone several reiterations in the past 108 years, the building’s recent renovations pay homage to its industrial past. That connection was all part of the plan for the local investment group that bought the building and pitched it to Zuidema and Mackenthun as a venue for them to manage.
“When they purchased the building, they had a vision,” Zuidema said. “And I think, knowing what we do with events and coordination, they really wanted to preserve it and let the community have access to the building and use the building. So I think that’s how we originally got involved.”
Compass Occasions was founded in 2014, and about a year later Zuidema and Mackenthun first toured the building.
“When they first approached us, we didn’t really make any money in this company, but we also had no overhead, so the thought of renting a space was terrifying,” Mackenthun said. “And then we looked for years just for office space to store our decor, which get’s to be really expensive, so that wasn’t an option.
“The last two years we’ve been very stable with a great increase in our profit and the business, so that was the first time where we felt confident enough to move into a space and expand our business.”
As renovations started in 2019, the plan was to open the new venue in June, but then COVID-19 struck and everything changed. Mackenthun and Zuidema had to adjust their marketing plans to account for a smaller capacity while restrictions were in place. Despite the curveball, Compass Occasions has continued moving forward with support from organizations such as the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and the Southwest Initiative Foundation.
A ribbon cutting at the new venue is planned for Thursday, Sept. 10, followed by a community open house Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.
“We’re just really lucky we have a lot of people in the community we know will support this space and us,” Mackenthun said.
IT FITS A NICHE
Everything about the building is a callback to its past, right down to the name, Art’s Place, named for Arthur Benjamin Jr., the previous owner of the building and grandson of the original owner, Gustave Nemitz.
The building has been restored as three separate and unique rooms that may be rented out individually, or together for larger events. There’s The Lounge, which features the original carriage doors and neon sign at the front of the building. Then there’s The Glass Room, which incorporates stained glass windows, harking to the building’s history of glass and wallpaper design. Finally there is The Shop, where visitors will find the repurposed awning and exposed beams for a distinctly industrial feel.
“There are still a lot of things that haven’t been repurposed yet that are just being stored that if we get some inspiration from them we can add to the building at a later date,” Zuidema said, referencing piles of old advertising and other artifacts from the building’s past.
Zuidema and Mackenthun say they're already receiving requests for availability for Art's Place, and for now they are directing people to their website compassoccasions.com for more information.
While there is a variety of venues for people to gather in the Hutchinson area, the two event planners feel Art’s Place fills a gap that was missing before, and its location in the downtown area will make it a welcome and popular location.
“This just fits a little more quirky, a little more artsy, historical; it’s just something that hasn’t been done around here or in some of the neighboring communities yet,” Mackenthun said. “I feel like the industrial vibe is very trendy in more city-based areas, so it’s nice to have a piece of that here, but not be new construction. You can’t replicate the quirkiness of this building with a new build.”