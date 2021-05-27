The Hutchinson Edina Realty office is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Edina Realty Foundation, an organization that offers financial support to nonprofit organizations serving homeless individuals in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Founded in 1996, the Foundation was created to invest in the local communities Edina Realty serves to give everyone a better
place to call home.
“Over the years, the Hutchinson Edina Realty office has donated more than $19,000 to support local nonprofits,” said Tyler Hanson, officer manager. “Our team strongly believes in the importance of giving back to the community, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support those in need.”
To ensure financial support is distributed in the communities Edina Realty serves, every year the staff of each of Edina Realty’s 70 offices decides how to disperse the money raised in their local market. Recent donations from the Edina Realty Hutchinson office include:
- Meeker Area Ministries,
- McLeod Emergency Food Shelf,
- Common Cup Ministry, and
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity.
Over 25 years, the Edina Realty Foundation overall has raised more than $10 million with 4,725 grants to support nonprofits serving homeless individuals or organizations working to prevent homelessness.
“I’m incredibly proud of the impact the Edina Realty Foundation has had over the past 25 years, chiefly due to the generosity of our agents and staff,” said Greg Mason, president and CEO of Edina Realty Home Services. “Our work is rooted in local communities every day and tackling issues like homelessness and hunger are an important way that Edina Realty can do its part to make the communities we serve vital and thriving.”