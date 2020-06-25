Financial services firm Edward Jones, which has multiple offices in Hutchinson, ranked No. 1 among investment firms for customer experience in the 2020 U.S. Customer Experience Index. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received this honor.
In addition to the No. 1 ranking overall, Edward Jones finished highest in the categories of customer service and clear communications among investment firms.
The ranking was based on responses from 15,765 U.S. individuals measuring 21 brands in the investment firm industry. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey.