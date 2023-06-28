Hutchinson has seen its fair share of layoffs over the years. Hutchinson Technology employed thousands, but experienced semi-regular cycles of layoffs. Now HTI-TDK Corp. employs roughly 95 workers at its Hutchinson branch. The same cycle of layoffs has been seen at 3M and other businesses in the city through the years.

According to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement firm, labor cuts are up 319% from March of last year. During the first quarter of this year U.S.-based employers laid off 89,703 workers.

Tags