This is the third consecutive year of the Readers' Choice Awards. Cash Wise was the top vote recipient earning four awards: Favorite Bakery, Favorite Groceries, honorable mention in the Favorite Meat Market category and honorable mention in the Favorite Pharmacist category.
Opportunity often is born of difficult times. In Hutchinson, we've seen an uptick in curbside service from grocery stores to the public library. Meetings and appointments have gone virtual via Zoom, Skype or Google Meet and people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
While business procedures may have changed, customer service continues to be important. According to the American Express Global Customer Service Barometer, an average of nine people will share good experiences, while nearly twice as many (16 people) will talk about bad ones. Social media makes it easy to post a review.
challenging year. Who would have thought this time last year that some of the favorites wouldn't be in business Americans say they tell an average of nine people about good experiences, and nearly twice as many (16 people) about poor ones – making every individual service interaction important for businesses.Aug 7, 2011
Customer service is alive and well in Hutchinson. It's one of those things that we read about in social media. Bad customer service is shared with nearly twice as many people as good experiences.
Customer service is important according to
American Express Global Customer Service Barometer.
In August, Culver's was recognized for the second year in a row as a Great Place to Work. And now, it is recognized again as the winner in 10 categories in the Leader's 2019 Readers' Choice survey.
Culver's was voted No. 1 in the following categories:
- Favorite Chicken and Where
- Favorite Customer Service and Where
- Favorite Employer
- Favorite Fast Food Restaurant
- Favorite French Fries and Where
- Fastest Drive-Thru Service
- Favorite Frozen Treat and Where
- Favorite Hamburger and Where
- Favorite Salad and Where and
- Favorite Sandwich and Where
It's not easy to be No. 1 and it's not easy to stay No. 1, but Culver's continues to do it. This marks the second year, the company has won kudos from local readers.
This is the fourth year the Hutchinson Leader has hosted the Readers' Choice survey. The first was in 2006. How were the winners selected? Leader readers — online and in print — were invited to vote for their favorites in more than 60 categories. All areas of commerce were featured ranging from naming your favorite auction service — winner Fahey Sales — to your favorite dance studio — winner Touch of Grace — and favorite dentist — winner Josh Campbell at Hutchinson Dental Center. A total of 21,768 votes were cast.
New this year was the selection of the Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival as the Favorite Festival/Celebration.
The two-day event celebrated its 45th anniversary Sept. 13-14. According to Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, it attracts 12,000 people to town. That's impressive.
Hodson said the festival wouldn't happen without volunteers. It takes about 70 people to step up and make the event happen year after year.
A returning favorite in the Readers' Choice survey is the State Theatre. It earned winner status in two categories: Favorite Date Place and Favorite Family Fun Spot.
This is fourth time the State Theatre has earned kudos as the Favorite Date Place. It won in 2006, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
It's not surprising it was voted No. 1 as a Favorite Family Fun Spot. It's a bargain for families looking for an afternoon or evening out. What sets it apart? Friendly service, good prices and movies people want to see.
The art-deco landmark has been a fixture in the downtown landscape since it opened on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1937. It might have gone the way of the wrecking ball if not for the restoration efforts of Miles "Red" and Linda McGonagle, who took on the challenge of rehabilitating the marquee, building and apartments. The couple re-opened the State in September 2005.
Another returning favorite is Crow River Golf Club. It has been named a winner in the Best Golf Course category for three years running.
Some of the state’s best golfers played on the club's 18-hole championship golf course earlier this year when it hosted two of Minnesota Golf Association's top tournaments: the Mid-Players Championship and the Senior Players Championship, drawing top competition to the links.
The course traces its founding to the 1920s when a simple arrangement of long and short holes was laid out in the pasture at the Ingebretsen family farm about three miles east of Hutchinson.
The club celebrated its 75th anniversary last year. At the time, Peter Kurvers, general manager and PGA professional, called it "part of the fabric of Hutchinson."
"You would be hard-pressed to find another freestanding business, there are a few, that has been in continual operation for 75 years or longer," he said. "Not only is it a business, it is a social epicenter, too, and has been part of the social fabric of Hutchinson for a long time. You don't find that."
The Readers' Choice Awards demonstrate the best of Hutchinson. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2020 Readers' Choice Awards.
FAVORITE ACCOUNTANT
Winner: Kody Schantzen, Schantzen & Schantzen
Honorable Mention: Terry Ditlefsen CPA
FAVORITE ANTIQUE STORE
Winner: Treasure Shed
Honorable Mention: Main Street Antiques/Wild Prairie Coin
FAVORITE ASIAN RESTAURANT
Winner: Tokyo Grill
Honorable Mention: Happy Panda
FAVORITE ASSISTED LIVING
Winner: Ecumen Oaks and Pines
Honorable Mention: Harmony River Living Center
FAVORITE AUTO BODY SHOP
Winner: Hutch Auto Body
Honorable Mention: Valley Chevrolet Buick Sales of Hutchinson
FAVORITE AUTO MECHANIC
Winner: Ryan Messner, IAMotive
Honorable Mention: Jordan Hoff, Hutchinson Co-op
FAVORITE BAKERY
Winner: Cash Wise Foods
Honorable Mention: McCormicks
FAVORITE BANK TELLER AND WHERE
Winner: Sheri Goldschmidt, Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
Honorable Mention: Ari Zaska, SouthPoint
FAVORITE BARTENDER AND WHERE
Winner: Amelia Becker, Birdies Bar & Grill at Crow River Golf Club
Honorable Mention: Ashley Briekreitz at Elks Lodge
FAVORITE BINGO PLACE
Winner: Elks Lodge
Honorable Mention: Hutchinson VFW
FAVORITE BOWL OF SOUP AND WHERE
Winner: Chicken Noodle at McCormicks
Honorable Mention: Wild Rice at Country Kitchen
FAVORITE BREAKFAST AND WHERE
Winner: Eggs Benedict at McCormicks
Honorable Mention: Country Fries, Steak & Eggs at Country Kitchen
FAVORITE BRIDAL SHOP
Winner: Aubony Bridal and Boutique
FAVORITE CABLE/INTERNET PROVIDER
Winner: Nuvera
Honorable Mention: Mediacom Communications Corp.
FAVORITE CAR WASH
Winner: Kwik Trip #316
Honorable Mention: Maytag Laundry Tanning & Carwash
FAVORITE CELEBRATION/FESTIVAL
Winner: McLeod County Fair
Honorable Mention: Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival
FAVORITE CHICKEN AND WHERE
Winner: Broasted Chicken at the Hutch Cafe
Honorable Mention: Pizza Ranch
FAVORITE CHILDCARE/PRESCHOOL
Winner: Little Lambs Christian Center
Honorable Mention: King's Kids Christian Preschool
FAVORITE CHIROPRACTOR
Winner: Beeler Chiropractic
Honorable Mention: All Family Chiropractic
FAVORITE CHURCH DINNER
Winner: St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Honorable Mention: Christ the King Lutheran Church
FAVORITE COFFEE SHOP
Winner: Caribou Coffee
Honorable Mention: Dunn Brothers Coffee
FAVORITE CONVENIENCE STORE
Winner: Kwik Trip #316
Honorable Mention: Holiday Stationstores
FAVORITE CUSTOMER SERVICE AND WHERE
Winner: Jimmy's Pizza, Hutchinson
Honorable Mention: Target
FAVORITE DANCE STUDIO
Winner: Touch of Grace Dance Studio
Honorable Mention: Kelly's Dance Academy
FAVORITE DATE PLACE
Winner: State Theatre
Honorable Mention: Jimmy's Pizza
FAVORITE DENTIST
Winner: Dr. Dave Mach, Hutchinson Family Dentistry
Honorable Mention: Drs. Gillard and Scheumacher, Echo Family Dental
FASTEST DRIVE-THRU SERVICE
Winner: McDonald's
Honorable Mention: Culver's
FAVORITE EMPLOYER
Winner: Jimmy's Pizza
Tie for Honorable Mention: 3M
FAVORITE EYE CARE PROVIDER
Winner: Regional Eye Care
Honorable Mention: Matt Hoppe, Primary Eyecare
FAVORITE FAMILY FUN SPOT
Winner: Hutch Bowl and Squeaky's Grill & Bar
Honorable Mention: State Theatre
FAVORITE FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Winner: Qdoba
Honorable Mention: Culver's
FAVORITE FINANCIAL ADVISOR
Winner: John Sanken, Five Star Financial Resources
Honorable Mention: Lisa Hauer, New Era Financial Group Inc.
FAVORITE FISH FRY
Winner: Cedar Mills Gun Club
Honorable Mention: Knights of Columbus, Hutchinson
FAVORITE FITNESS CENTER
Winner: H Fit 360
Honorable Mention: JrrYoga
FAVORITE FLORIST
Winner: Crow River Floral & Gifts
Honorable Mention: Flowers by Michelle
FAVORITE FRENCH FRIES AND WHERE
Winner: McDonald's
Honorable Mention: Culver's
FAVORITE FROZEN TREAT AND WHERE
Winner: Below Zero Frozen Yogurt
Honorable Mention: Blizzard at Dairy Queen
FAVORITE GARDEN CENTER
Winner: Babe's Blossoms
Honorable Mention: Runnings
FAVORITE GOLF COURSE AND HOLE
Winner: Crow River Golf Club
Honorable Mention: Oakdale Golf Club
FAVORITE PET GROOMER
Winner: Data's Dog Spa & Boarding
Honorable Mention: Pet Smart
FAVORITE HAIR STYLIST/BARBER
Winner: Brittany Stoufer, Venus Salon & Spa
Honorable Mention: Denise Schramm, Fringe
FAVORITE HAMBURGER AND WHERE
Winner: Culver's Butter Burger
Honorable Mention: Muddy Cow's Flamin' Blu-Berry
FAVORITE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL
Winner: Dr. Jalayna Smith
Honorable Mention: Dr. Nicole VandenBerg
FAVORITE INSURANCE AGENT
Winner: William "Bo" Young, American Family Insurance
Honorable Mention: Steve Kropp, State Farm
FAVORITE LAW FIRM
Winner: Kraft Walser Law Office
Honorable Mention: McGraw-Mahon P.A., Daniel P. Mahon, attorney at law
FAVORITE MASSAGE THERAPIST AND WHERE
Winner: Kiley Kruggei, Much Kneaded Massage
Honorable Mention: Jamie Risner, Genesis Salon and Enso Spa
FAVORITE MEAT MARKET
Winner: Benny's Meat Market
Honorable Mention: Cash Wise Foods
FAVORITE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Winner: El Loro Mexican Restaurant
Honorable Mention: Sonora's Mexican Restaurant
FAVORITE MOTOR SPORTS SHOP
Winner: B&B Sports & RV
Honorable Mention: Fun Sports of Hutchinson
FAVORITE NAIL SALON SPA
Winner: DaVi Nails
Honorable Mention: Nail Spa and Wax
FAVORITE PHARMACIST
Winner: CVS Pharmacy
Honorable Mention: Cash Wise Pharmacy
FAVORITE PIE AND WHERE
Winner: Banana Cream at McCormicks
Honorable Mention: Crumb Top Apple at Carlson's Orchard
FAVORITE PIZZA AND WHERE
Winner: Jimmy's Pizza
Honorable Mention: Sid's at Main Street Sports Bar
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY ARTS/GIFTS
Winner: Village Shop
Honorable Mention: Clay Coyote Gallery & Pottery
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY A VEHICLE
Winner: Valley Chevrolet Buick Sales of Hutchinson
Honorable Mention: Jay Malone Motors
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY APPLIANCES
Winner: The HomeSource Store Inc.
Honorable Mention: Sear's Hometown Store
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY FLOORING
Winner: Heintz Floor Covering
Honorable Mention: Menards
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY GROCERIES
Winner: Cash Wise Foods
Honorable Mention: Aldi
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY HARDWARE
Winner: Hutchinson Ace Hardware
Honorable Mention: Menards
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY HOME FURNISHINGS
Winner: Factory Direct Furniture
Honorable Mention: Ashley Home Store
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY JEWELRY
Winner: Hager Jewelry
Honorable Mention: Kock's Jewelry
FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY TIRES
Winner: Hutchinson Co-op
Honorable Mention: Brandon Tire
FAVORITE PLUMBER/HVAC
Winner: B&C Plumbing Inc.
Honorable Mention: Plumbing and Heating by Craig Inc.
FAVORITE REAL ESTATE AGENT AND WHERE
Winner: Danielle Betker, Edina Realty
Honorable Mention: Rachel Huls, ReMax
FAVORITE SALAD AND WHERE
Winner: Oriental Chicken at Applebees
Honorable Mention: Cashew Chicken at Culver's
FAVORITE SANDWICH AND WHERE
Winner: Stacker at Squeaky's Grill and Bar
Honorable Mention: Turkey Tom at Jimmy John's
FAVORITE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER
Winner: Emil Starke
Honorable Mention: Mark Starke
FAVORITE SPORTS BAR
Winner: Main Street Sports Bar
Honorable Mention: Buffalo Wild Wings