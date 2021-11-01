McLeod County is seeking public feedback on an updated draft of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan now through Sunday, Nov. 14. A link to review the plan and offer feedback is available online at z.umn.edu/mcleod_hmp.
This is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers all nine cities, plus townships and school districts within McLeod County.
According to a press release from McLeod County Emergency Management, the plan addresses how to mitigate hazards such as tornadoes, flooding, wildland fires, blizzards, straight-line winds, ice storms and droughts that have a potential for causing economic loss and personal hardship.