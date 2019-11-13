A Kalkbrenner family tradition started decades ago, and it is still going strong.
Four generations of the family have worked for First District Association in Litchfield.
The family tradition began with Clarence Kalkbrenner Sr., who was a milk truck driver, and his wife, Esther, an egg candler, working for Litchfield Creamery Cooperative, the forerunner of First District Association. Their son, Clarence Jr., also worked as a milk truck driver. Clarence Jr.’s sons, Rick and Randy, currently work there, along with Rick’s son, Mason.
“I started in 1991 in the cheese plant,” Rick said. “And then, I went to driving truck. And then, coming back to the cheese plant. And then, I went to relief man (picking up shifts for people who went on vacation). And then, I worked in maintenance for a few years. And then, I worked in the powder warehouse for a few years. Now I am back at the cheese plant.”
Mason worked at a restaurant until his father notified him that there was an open position at FDA for which he applied and was hired.
“I started in June,” Mason said. “I’m a barrel capper. I pretty much flip the barrels over and take the cover off, put it on a conveyor belt and seal the bag, and send it on down to the cooler.”
Erick Johnson, director of human resources for FDA, said that it’s unusual to see four generations of family workers, but it isn’t unheard of.
“FDA has a culture of family and friends,” Johnson said. “Not unusual to see 30-40 years of longevity with the FDA. A majority of our hiring is done by word of mouth and referrals from friends and family, so it is a great way to recruit employees that will be devoted to the family culture that has been established.”
That commitment has added to the success of FDA, Johnson said. People who work there are passionate about producing dairy products for the community, and “success comes from loyal employees and our devoted dairy farmers who share and understand our history and core values.”
“We are coming up to our 100th anniversary in 2021,” Johnson said in an email. “The cooperative model focuses on our dairy farms. And when you think farmers, you instinctively associate that with family and generations working together to be successful. That is no different at FDA, where our grass-roots cooperative has seen growth due to dedicated generations on the farm and in our plant.”