Glencoe's second grocery store is set to open Friday, Aug. 28.
After several months of construction that started in May, Dollar Fresh, a grocery store chain owned by Hy-Vee and designed for smaller communities, is opening at 3225 10th St. E., in the former Shopko building. The store's regular hours will be 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and it will offer approximately 9,500 items.
According to a press release, the 33,863-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a "Wall of Values," ready-to-eat meal offerings, Aisles Online grocery services, a DSW shoe department, Joe Fresh apparel, 525 specialty items and 195 produce items, including 25 organic offerings.
The press release also states the store will employ 40 staff members, including five full-time workers and the store's director, Josh Suing.