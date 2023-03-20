Glencoe Regional Health announced last week that Ben Davis, has been appointed president and chief executive officer, effective May 15.
The hiring follows what the hospital said was a "rigorous process" that included "a thorough, in-depth recruiting process, including interviews with senior leaders, board members, medical staff, and meetings open to all GRH staff."
Davis demonstrated a passion for rural healthcare, strategic planning skills, commitment to service excellence, community leadership experience, and excitement surrounding GRH’s mission and values, according to a news release.
He has more than 15 years of healthcare experience Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Osceola Regional Health Center for six years. Davis received the Iowa Hospital Association Young Executive Award in 2022, as well as the Inspiring CEO Pinnacle Award from the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference in 2021. After developing a new employee orientation initiative that increased first-year employee retention rates to 88 percent, well above the industry average of 63 percent, Davis was asked to present his case study at the 2022 HealthCare Service Excellence Conference.
Additionally, Davis served on several community boards and committees during his tenure in Osceola, including:
- Iowa Hospital Association – ServiShare Board
- Sibley Housing Development Committee
- Sibley Chamber of Commerce
- Iowa Hospital Association District A – Chair and Vice Chair
- Childcare Strategic Planning Committee
- Sibley Kiwanis International
- Sibley Rotary International
“When beginning our search, the board identified key values and attributes that we wanted to see in our next CEO,” said board chairman Scott Kuehn. “After many in-depth conversations and interviews with Ben, it was clear he possessed those same values and desire to strengthen GRH’s service to our community. His passion for rural healthcare was one of many impressive traits he exemplified during the interview process.”
Davis will overlap briefly with current GRH President and CEO Patty Henderson, who will retire in May. As a native Minnesotan originally from Menahga, Davis looks forward to moving closer to his Minnesota family, and to continue cheering on his favorite Minnesota sports teams.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with the incredible team at GRH to further strengthen the organization, and to help us deliver on our mission to improve every life by offering high-quality, safe, and accessible healthcare,” he said. “GRH has a deeply rooted history of service and dedication to this community, and I look forward to leading an organization with such an impressive reputation and dedicated team.”