Owners of Hutchinson's Hager Jewelry attended the 2022 Retail Jewelers Organization Winter Buying Show recently in Birmingham, Alabama.
The show provided Mark and Debra Cormier the opportunity to learn about current trends, network with industry leaders and take part in continuing education sessions.
"Attending this show allows our store to compete better within our market and especially against large store chains offering the latest and greatest product at reasonable prices, while also regenerating our commitment to our customers," Debra said.