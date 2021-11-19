Hutchinson has issued Harbor Freight two sign permits and a permit to build a wall in the former Best Buy building.
Dan Jochum, city planning director, confirmed Friday the permits were for the former Best Buy space on Hutchinson's south end alongside State Highway 15. The wall permit is for a demising wall, which would separate the interior space and fit it to the size Harbor Freight would need. A remodeling plan has not yet been submitted.
Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment retailer.
— Jeremy Jones