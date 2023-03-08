Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Community Awards during its Annual Event Feb. 23 at Crow River Golf Club. More than 100 people attended the "Winter Wonderland" event, despite a snowstorm that went through the area.
Award winners were:
Young Leader of the Year 2022: Kelsey Dolge
The Young Leader winner’s nomination letter said, Kelsey has been an essential member of the New Century Academy community for years. She has helped many new teachers and paraprofessionals strive to be their best self every day. She helps develop students into young leaders themselves. Dolge has worked with the chamber to create a robust Hutchinson Youth Leadership Program. She helps to take content from the Leadership Institute and “teacherize” it for the students at New Century. The final sentence in the nomination letter said, “NCA would not be the school it is today without Ms. Dolge”
Teacher of the Year 2022: Tera Telecky
Telecky has a great passion for teaching math and making lasting connections with her students. "She has a great talent in reaching students that may struggle in math and will go above and beyond to try and help them academically," the Chamber nomination letter said. "Tera has the ability to connect with all kids and build relationships with them. Frequently, Tera has former students stopping in to say ‘hi’; a sign of the connections she has made with so many different students." The last line in the nomination says, “Tera is well deserving of this award."
Volunteer of the Year 2022: Ryan Elbert
Volunteer of the Year went to Ryan Ebert, who has been very active in the Hutchinson community since moving here just over 10 years ago. His list of community involvement includes:
- Jaycees Hutchinson Water Carnival, Committee Chair, Vice Commodore, Commodore and Past Commodore
- Co-Founded PULSE, also known as Hutchinson Young Professionals;
- Agri-Business Committee
- Church
- Coached flag football
- Ignite Your Future Career Fair
"And this only scratches the surface of the ways he has given back to this community. As a professional, and business owner, he strongly encourages his employees to serve in the community," a nomination letter said, ended with, “he would never seek any sort of recognition for all that he does, but that is just one reason he deserves it so much,”
Ebert was attending a work seminar out of state, and his wife, Sam, accepted the award on his behalf.
Business Person of the Year 2022: Anthony Hanson
Many past recipients of the Business Person of the Year award have received advice and capital from Anthony Hanson, making it possible for them to start or expand their business, leading to countless jobs in Hutchinson and surrounding communities. Hanson welcomes emails and calls from existing or new customers and is quick to welcome them into the office to discuss ideas or difficulties. No matter the size of business, they welcomed and respected. During COVID, Hanson reached out to clients, offering support and empathy during a scary time for many business owners. He and his team were quick to get updates of new developments out to all customers, according to the Chamber's nomination.
In the community, Hanson's time and talents have been shared in many ways, including but not limited to: Water Carnival, Hutchinson Jaycees, Hutchinson Ambassadors, Hutchinson Utilities Commission, Hutchinson EDA Finance Team, Junior Achievement, Chamber of Commerce, Hutch Hockey Blue Line Club, event volunteer and much more.
“Anthony has a personality and smile that makes every customer feel welcome," one nomination letter said. "We know he does that for everyone. Inside and outside the bank walls.”