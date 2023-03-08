Community Award winners

The 2022 Community Award honorees were, from left, Young Leader of the Year Kelsey Dolge; Business Person of the Year Anthony Hanson; Sam Elbert accepting the Volunteer of the Year award for her husband, Ryan; and Teacher of the Year Tera Tepley.

Community Award winners

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce presented its 2022 Community Awards during its Annual Event Feb. 23 at Crow River Golf Club. More than 100 people attended the "Winter Wonderland" event, despite a snowstorm that went through the area.

Award winners were:

Tags