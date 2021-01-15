The Hutchinson Economic Development Authority wants to help keep downtown Hutchinson vibrant. In that effort, it is boosting several downtown assistance programs with additional funds.
The sign and awning grant program, which provides funds for new building signage and/or awnings, has been doubled to $2,000.
The facade improvement matching grant, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match for owners to make exterior improvements to their buildings, has been increased to $7,500.
The commercial rehabilitation loan program has also been doubled. That means building owners can now apply for low-interest loans up to $60,000 to make eligible exterior improvements, safety, accessibility, habitability, and energy efficiency improvements, and certain interior improvements to their buildings. The EDA will also consider high loan amounts on a case-by-case basis.
Program details and online application forms are available online at hutchinsoneda.com under the “Downtown” tab.