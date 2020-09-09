The Hutchinson Economic Development Authority has extended the application period for its CARES Act Forgivable Loan Program.
In August, the Hutchinson City Council earmarked $750,000 in Federal CARES Act funding to assist local small businesses and nonprofits having at least one full-time equivalent staff with pandemic-related expenses.
To date, 65 small businesses and nonprofits have applied for a total of about $655,000 of funding. With approximately $95,000 still available, city staff estimates funds are available for up to 10 additional applicants.
The program will be extended until available funds are exhausted.
To qualify, businesses must have had $3 million or less in gross profits (sales) in 2019, employ 25 or less and have a decline in profits due to the pandemic.
Loan eligible expenses must be incurred between March 1 and Nov. 15 of this year and include mortgage or rent payments, payroll costs, utility payments, inventory costs, PPE, masks, cleaners, public safety items and costs to restart the business after being shutdown.
Up to $15,000 is available as a forgivable loan, which will be forgiven as soon as the applicant provides documentation to the EDA that the assistance was used for eligible costs.
Program rules and applications can be found online at hutchcaresloan.com. Paper copies are also available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office, 2 Main St. S., and at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.