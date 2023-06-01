Hutchinson Enterprise Center, the city’s small business incubator, is accepting applications for 2024 occupancy.
The current class of three business will all graduate by the end of 2023, leaving 18,000 square feet available for new businesses to lease.
The Hutchinson Enterprise Center offers a full set of amenities to help new and early-stage businesses grow: very low rents, free business education, and a cash grant for qualifying companies upon graduation.
To lease space in the incubator businesses must meet three criteria:
- they must be some form of manufacturing;
- they must have a product that is physically loaded up and shipped; and,
- they will require more physical space as the business grows.
Companies selected to occupy the Enterprise Center will pay rent starting at $2 per square foot, plus CAM, and free business coaching and mentoring provided by the Small Business Development Center.
“The secret is the education, learning how to run a business successfully.” said Miles Seppelt, Hutchinson Economic Development director.