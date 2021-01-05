Hutchinson’s last brick-and-mortar video rental store will soon be gone.
Family Video announced Tuesday morning it is closing all of its more than 250 remaining stores, including Hutchinson's store, which opened December 2007.
According to store manager Jessica Mateski, the store is scheduled to close by the end of February or sooner, depending on its liquidation sale. Until then, no rentals are permitted but everything in the store is available for sale including all movies, games, fixtures and other products.
"It truly is the end of an era," Mateski said in a message. "So many of us have fond memories of video store visits as a child and as an adult. It is heartbreaking to think that our next generation will never have the opportunity to experience it. Soon the video store will be just a distance memory like so many other things of our past."
Mateski said the store still plans to host its final scheduled blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 2, and it received the American Red Cross Outstanding Service Award.
This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
While Family Video will soon be closed, cinephiles still have a few local options for renting videos, including Hutchinson Public Library and Redbox kiosks at Walmart and Walgreens.