Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Glencoe Chamber of Commerce to deliver 300 buckets and totes filled with goodies to farmers in McLeod County during corn harvest this season.
It's part of the organizations' annual Farm Fatigue “Bucket of Thanks” event, a two-decades-old tradition that collects safety, health, wellness, respite and food items to show thanks to farmers who help feed the world.
“These people (farmers) are the ones who are the producers,” said Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area of Commerce and Tourism. “This lets the area farmers know they are an important part of our community and economy.”
The chambers of commerce joined forces to create 300 buckets and tote bags, with 150 deliveries conducted by each chamber. Hutchinson delivers the west and Glencoe the east part of the county, according to Agri-Business Committee member Tina Huebner.
Deliveries cover every township in the county, and recipients depend on the luck of the draw, as they have to be in the field on the day of delivery. Some years, due to this chance-based approach, not everyone receives a package.
“Some farmers say 'It’s been five years since I got one,' or we will stop at one site, and they say, 'We got one two days ago,' because they covered ground two days ago in a different township,” Huebner said.
Huebner has been on the committee since the inception of “Bucket of Thanks.” She noted Agri-Business Committee member Dean Winters brought the idea to the committee roughly 25 years ago.
“Our group thought this would be fun to do,” Huebner said. “We started out with just brown paper bags with a few food items. Then we got more businesses on board that were interested in participating and we purchased little six-pack coolers that had the saying on them, ‘Thank you for farming. Take a break. Stay Safe.’ The Hutchinson Chamber Agri-Business Committee would then deliver them out to the combine.”
As the event has grown, so have the donations. Farmers now get a bucket donated by Miller Manufacturing filled with wellness and safety items, and Ryan Elbert from the Farm Bureau Financial Services donates the totes, which are filled with food items.
With the cash donated, the Agri-Business Committee orders Subway sandwiches with Subway donating a cookie with each sandwich.
“It feels good when you give the farmers the goods and see their smiles,” Huebner said. “You get a bigger smile from the farm wife who won’t have to make lunch today as they got fed.”
The chambers’ Agri-Business Committees are accepting donations through Sept. 1. Businesses or individuals interested in donating can call:
- Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism: 320-234-0785
- Glencoe Chamber of Commerce and Tourism: 320-864-3650
“I feel everyone thinks we are manufacturing town,” Huebner said, “but we are also heavy in agriculture. By doing the farm fatigue program it shows our farmers that McLeod County supports them and (we) are thinking of them during harvest. They put in some long hours, and we want to show appreciation for the hard work, by thanking them with food items and safety supplies.”