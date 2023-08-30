Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Glencoe Chamber of Commerce to deliver 300 buckets and totes filled with goodies to farmers in McLeod County during corn harvest this season.

It's part of the organizations' annual Farm Fatigue “Bucket of Thanks” event, a two-decades-old tradition that collects safety, health, wellness, respite and food items to show thanks to farmers who help feed the world.

