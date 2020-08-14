The Fifth Avenue South/Main Street intersection was officially closed to traffic this past week, and the intersection at Second Avenue South opened. That was the biggest recent change in the Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest update, workers closed the Fifth Avenue South intersection and began utility work and removing old pavement. Other jobs completed this past week include grading the roadway from Second Avenue South to Fourth Avenue South, and continuing installing light poles from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South.
As part of the resurfacing portion of the project south of Fifth Avenue, workers continued removing old pavement and installing new concrete curb, road and sidewalk. They also patched asphalt mix around ramps and sidewalks that were recently installed.
Up next for this week are the following jobs:
- Finish sanitary, storm sewer and water main utility work through Fifth Avenue South.
- Pour concrete curb and gutter at the Fifth Avenue South intersection.
- Continue grading between Second Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, along with placing the base layer of aggregate.
As part of the resurfacing portion of the project, workers will continue removing old pavement; installing concrete curb, road and sidewalk; and patching asphalt mix around ramps and sidewalks that were recently installed.
During Stage 4 of the project, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- Much of the work is happening at the intersections of Third Avenue South, Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Second Avenue North, Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.