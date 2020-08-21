Most of the sidewalk work south of Fifth Avenue South has been completed as part Hutchinson Main Street/State Highway 15 reconstruction project.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation said that if all goes as planned, the resurfacing of Highway 15 from Fifth Avenue to just north of the Airport Road roundabout will begin in early to mid-September. At that point, crews will begin removing old pavement and resurfacing the highway.
Other work that was completed this past week included sanitary, storm water and water main installation through Fifth Avenue South, concrete curbs and gutters were poured at the Fifth Avenue South intersection with Highway 15, and grading continued between Second Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, along with placing the base layer of aggregate.
Up next for this week are the following jobs:
- Complete pouring the concrete roadway at the Fifth Avenue intersection
- Pour concrete curb and gutter between Second Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South
- Place topsoil and seed in the areas south of Fifth Avenue that were disturbed during the sidewalk work.
As the project continues to move forward, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- While Highway 15 remains open to traffic south of Fifth Avenue, expect temporary lane closures and shoulder closures, as well as temporary side street and sidewalk closures, when the resurfacing part of the project begins in September.
- Highway 15 between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South will remain closed for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Much of the work is happening at the intersections of Third Avenue South, Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Second Avenue North, Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.