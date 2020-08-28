The Hutchinson Main Street/State 15 reconstruction project is moving along. This week the concrete intersection for Highway 15 and Fifth Avenue South was paved and concrete curb and gutter were installed from Second Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation said that if all goes as planned during the reconstruction project this week, the concrete middle lane from Second Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South will be installed, the asphalt tie-ins at the Fifth Avenue South intersection will be paved, and the intersection opened to cross traffic if the weather cooperates.
The resurfacing portion of the project saw the replacement of topsoil and the reseeding of areas disturbed by construction. Next up is the final concrete work for sidewalk improvements completed and in early to mid-September, removal of the old pavement will begin and Highway 15 will be resurfaced from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at County Road 115/Airport Road.
As the project continues to move forward, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- The resurfacing part of the project — south of Fifth Avenue — remains open to traffic. People will encounter temporary lane and shoulder closures on Highway 15, as well as temporary side street and sidewalk closures as work progresses.
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north/south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Much of the work is happening at the intersections of Third Avenue South, Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.