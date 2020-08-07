A traffic change is coming soon to the Hutchinson State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest update, the project remains on schedule, and beginning next week the Fifth Avenue South intersection will be closed to traffic. At the same time, however, the Second Avenue South intersection will open for traffic, allowing motorists to cross at that intersection as well as at Washington Avenue.
The jobs that were completed this past week were storm sewer installation between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, concrete paving from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South, asphalt paving tie-ins on side streets from Second Avenue South to First Avenue North, grading from Third Avenue South to Second Avenue South to prepare for curb and gutter installations, and continued removing temporary lighting and installing permanent light poles.
In the resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue South, more old pavement was removed, and new concrete curb, road and sidewalk was installed, and asphalt paving at all the tie-in points that had been removed was completed.
Up next for this week are the following jobs:
- Grading from Fourth Avenue South to Third Avenue South
- Continue removing old pavement and installing concrete curb, road and sidewalk south of Fifth Avenue South
- Begin work on the Fifth Avenue South intersection
During Stage 4 of the project, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- Much of the work takes place at the intersections of Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Second Avenue North, Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South, until Fifth Avenue South is closed, at which point Second Avenue South will reopen.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.