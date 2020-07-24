The Hutchinson State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project continues to move ahead on scheduled, according to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Among the work completed this past week included paving the concrete center lane between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South, installing utility services between Third Avenue South and Fifth South, and installing more sidewalk between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South. In the resurfacing part of the project south of Fifth Avenue South, crews continued removing old pavement and installing new concrete curb, road and sidewalk.
Up next during the project are the following jobs:
- Continue installing utility services, along with storm sewer, between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
- Prep and pave the two lanes on either side of the center lane from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South.
- Continue installing sidewalk between Washington Avenue and Second Avenue South.
- On the resurfacing part of the project, continue removing old pavement and installing concrete curb, road and sidewalk.
The project is in Stage 4. During this stage of construction, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- Much of the work takes place at the intersections of Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Second Avenue North, Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.