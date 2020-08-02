Work crews on the Hutchinson State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project have been busy pouring concrete, according to the latest update from Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Two concrete lanes on either side of the center lane from Washington Avenue through Second Avenue South were paved this past week, and storm sewer between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South was installed. Workers also continued to remove old pavement and install new concrete road, curb and sidewalk along Main Street, south of Fifth Avenue South.
Up next for the project are the following jobs:
- Pave concrete around the intersections of Second Avenue South and First Avenue South.
- Continue installing storm sewer between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
- Continue removing old pavement and installing new concrete curb, road and sidewalk along Main Street.
During Stage 4 of the project, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- Much of the work takes place at the intersections of Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, and those areas remain closed to traffic.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. People may cross Highway 15 at Second Avenue North, Washington Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.