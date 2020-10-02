The Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project is nearly complete, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Transportation update.
This past week, crews continued to install traffic signals and lighting. They’ve also continued to install black dirt and sod in the boulevards between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
Coming up this week, workers will continue putting the last touches on the project, including finishing traffic signal and lighting installations, installing permanent pavement markings, and installing traffic signs.
As construction winds down, it remains important to be careful in the work zone. Here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians navigate the downtown area:
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north and south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Intersections at Washington Avenue, Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South are open for crossing Highway 15.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.