Anxious motorists will only have to wait one more week to take a drive on Hutchinson’s Main Street, according to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
There are just a few items remaining in the Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project, and the road is scheduled to reopen for traffic Monday, Oct. 19.
This past week, crews finished installing traffic signal systems and began installing traffic signs and pavement markings. Workers also finished installing black dirt and sod in the boulevards between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
Wrapping up the final week of work includes finishing installation of permanent pavement markings, installation of traffic signs and miscellaneous sidewalk work.
Until the road is reopened Oct. 19, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians navigate the downtown area:
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north and south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Intersections at Washington Avenue, Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South are open for crossing Highway 15.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.