The resurfacing portion of the State Highway 15 construction project started this past week, according to a recent update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The resurfacing portion of the project takes place from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at Airport Road. The old pavement has been milled and removed, and the asphalt paving is expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 15, and last five days. During this work, motorists should allow for extra travel time and expect temporary lane and shoulder closures, as well as temporary closures to side streets.
In the downtown reconstruction portion of the project, the two concrete lanes on either side of the center lane were installed between Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South, along with one of the parking lanes. Traffic signal installations also started at the First Avenue North and Washington Avenue intersections.
Up next for the downtown portion of the project, crews will continue installing sidewalk from Second Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South, and paving the remaining parking lane.
As the project continues to move forward, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians:
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north/south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians. Intersections at Washington Avenue, Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South are open for crossing Highway 15.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.