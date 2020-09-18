Asphalt paving State Highway 15 between Fifth Avenue South and the Airport Road roundabout is well underway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s latest update on the Hutchinson Highway 15 reconstruction project.
The paving part of the highway resurfacing project is expected to wrap up Monday, and the road will be striped once paving is complete. During this portion of the project, the roadway south of Fifth Avenue South will remain open to traffic, but there may be temporary closures to lanes, shoulders and side streets, so motorists are advised to allow for extra time when driving.
In the downtown portion of the Highway 15 project, crews continued installing lighting systems and began work on the tinted boulevards. Traffic signals were also going up at the First Avenue North and Washington Avenue intersections. Up next, workers will continue installing sidewalks and tinted boulevard, as well as concrete paving the remaining downtown areas.
As the project continues to move forward, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians navigate the downtown area:
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north and south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Intersections at Washington Avenue, Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South are open for crossing Highway 15.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.