The Hutchinson State Highway 15 reconstruction project is running ahead of schedule and could be finished within weeks, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Transportation update.
If weather cooperates, MnDoT believes all work may be complete by mid-October. Crews this past week completed the resurfacing portion of the project, including asphalt paving and striping from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the Airport Road roundabout.
In the downtown portion of the project, all concrete paving is done, and about 95 percent of sidewalks and boulevards have been installed. Up next, workers will continue to install traffic signals and lighting, and also seed and place sod in the boulevards between Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
As the project nears completion, here are instructions to help motorists and pedestrians navigate the downtown area:
- Highway 15 will remain closed to north and south traffic between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South for the duration of the downtown portion of the project.
- Intersections at Washington Avenue, Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South are open for crossing Highway 15.
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction.
- Parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.