Hutchinson small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive a forgivable loan worth up to $15,000.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson City Council established the CARES Act Forgivable Loan Program to which it allocated $750,000. The money comes from the $1.07 million the city was given as part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act approved by Congress earlier this year, and there are strict guidelines about how the funds may be spent.
When the city received its share of CARES funding back in July, council members were most interested in using it to assist small businesses. Hutchinson’s Economic Development Authority, led by Director Miles Seppelt, developed the program and will be in charge of its implementation, including reviewing applications and awarding loans.
“We wanted to do the most we can to support our local economy,” Seppelt said, “and the second goal was to keep people employed to the greatest extent that we could with the resources available.”
HOW TO APPLY
The program will officially go live Friday, Aug. 14, and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Businesses may apply for a six-month, 0 percent interest, no payments loan between $5,000 and $15,000.
Applications will be available online at hutchcaresloan.com. Paper applications are also available at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., and the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office, 2 Main St. S.
To be eligible for the loan program, a business or nonprofit must be in good standing with the city and state, must be within the city limits of Hutchinson, and its owners must reside in Minnesota.
Other stipulations for businesses include:
- had a net profit in 2019
- had profits negatively impacted by the pandemic
- have an annual gross revenue of $3 million or less
- have 25 full-time equivalent paid staff or less
Other stipulations for nonprofits include:
- had donations/revenues negatively impacted by the pandemic
- have at least one full-time equivalent paid staff
Businesses and entities not eligible for the loan program include:
- churches and religious organizations
- hospitals and educational institutions
- gambling activities or any business where gambling is the principal activity
- adult entertainment businesses
- multi-level marketing businesses
- lending institutions, law firms, accounting firms, insurance agencies, financial advisors and residential rental properties
- chain convenience stores
- corporate-owned franchises
- lobbying groups and political organizations
- businesses receiving the State Small Business Emergency Loan
- businesses receiving the State Small Business Relief Grant
People wondering if their business or organization is eligible may call Seppelt at 320-234-4223, or email mseppelt@ci.hutchinson.mn.us. But if in doubt, fill it out. “If there’s any doubt about this criteria, we would encourage applicants to just put in the application, we’ll look at it,” Seppelt said.
Along with applications, applicants are also required to submit a certificate of good standing from the state, a 2019 business tax return, a first quarter 2020 quarterly tax return (Form 941), a second quarter 2019 profit and loss statement, and a second quarter 2020 profit and loss statement.
LOAN FORGIVENESS
In order for the loans to be forgiven, businesses must use the funds for specific expenses incurred between March 1 through Nov. 15. They may not be used for lost revenue or donations. Approved expenses include:
- mortgage or rent payments
- payroll costs
- utility payments
- inventory costs
- personal protection equipment, masks, cleaners and other public safety items such as plexiglass screens at counters
- costs to restart the business after shutdown.
“If it’s not one of those six (items), it doesn’t qualify,” Seppelt said.
Recipients must provide documentation, such as receipts and invoices, that the funds were used for qualified costs by Jan. 31, 2021. Applicants must also certify that the funds are not used for expenses covered by other government pandemic aid programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
“It’s our goal to forgive all of the loans,” Seppelt said. “Quite honestly, we don’t want the money back. We just need to get the documentation.”
SCORING APPLICANTS
The EDA will use a 100-point scale to score applicants and make decisions on how to award the loans.
Up to 25 points will be awarded based on the applicant’s annual gross revenue; up to 25 points are available based on the applicant’s number of full-time equivalent staff as of Feb. 1, 2020; and up to 50 points will be scored based on the applicant’s percentage decline in net profit from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. An extra 15 points will be awarded to businesses that were closed due to the governor’s executive order.
“We’ll score everybody and rank everybody, and then we’ll make loans going from the top score down until we use up all the funding,” Seppelt said.
“Obviously ($750,000) is not enough to meet every need. We just had to draw the lines somewhere to say, ‘Well, this is the best we can do,’” Seppelt said. “As we were doing that, our goal was to get the most bang for our buck … provide the most meaningful assistance to boost our local economy.”
Scoring applications will be completed by Sept. 11, applicants will be notified the week of Sept. 14-18, and loans will be disbursed no later than Nov. 13. The loans would be forgiven as soon as documentation is received.
“If applicants want to provide documentation with their application, we’ll skip the loan part, call it a grant, it’ll be good,” Seppelt said.
“The reason we wanted to do it this way is because it’s very important that the city get the documentation,” Seppelt said. “We’ve got to have all that on file that the dollars were used as intended, just in case the city gets audited. We’ve got to protect the interests of the city as well.”
REMAINING CARES FUNDS
While $750,000 was allocated for the loan program, that leaves $324,352 of the city’s federal CARES funds that must be spent by Nov. 15 or returned. Council members have looked at using about $200,000 to cover the city’s pandemic-related expenses.
After that, the remaining funds must be used for eligible expenditures, and could even be reallocated to the loan program.
“There’s a couple programs that we’re still waiting on,” City Administrator Matt Jaunich said. “There’s the possibility that we can use some of that to help with housing assistance, but there are some CARES dollars that are going to programs, so we’re waiting to see what is established so we don’t double up on some of these dollars that are out there.”