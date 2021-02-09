Hutchinson movie theaters received $140,000 total in relief from the state, according to the Minesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program was established to provide economic relief for move theaters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. DEED oversees the program.
In Hutchinson, Century 9 Theatres received $100,000 and State Theatre received $40,000. Other nearby theaters that received grants include Litchfield’s Hollywood Theatre, which received $40,000, Waconia’s Emagine Theater, which received $70,000, and Arlington’s Lido Theater, which received $15,000.
To qualify for a grant, theaters had to have at least $15,000 in ticket sales in 2019 and experience at least a 30% decline in overall sales between 2019 and 2020, measured by sales in the second and third quarters of each year.