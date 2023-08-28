Hutchinson Utilities Commission recently received national recognition on two fronts.
Hutchinson Utilities Commission recently received national recognition on two fronts.
HUC was cited for achieving exceptional electrical reliability in 2022, and it also earned the Reliable Public Power Provider designation.
The recognition comes from American Public Power Association, a trade group tha represents more than 2,000 community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data, and once a year its Reliability Team compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“We are proud to receive this recognition,” said Jeremy Carter, general manager at Hutchinson Utilities Commission. “It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that the lights stay on for all our customers.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do, according to APPA.
“It’s encouraging to see year after year that public power’s track record for providing highly reliable service is backed up by data,” said APPA Director of Research and Development Paul Zummo. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on. And these communities should be proud of their local power providers and appreciate the hard work that goes into earning this recognition.”
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utilitywide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Hutchinson Utilities was one of 271 public power utilities nationwide to earn the RP3 designation.
“We couldn’t be prouder of this designation,” said Dave Hunstad, electric transmission/distribution manager for Hutchinson Utilities. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operation and service to our customers.”