While Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Easter, Hutchinson coffee lovers can celebrate a different kind of resurrection.
One month after Dunn Brothers Coffee announced it was closing Feb. 8, a new owner has purchased the business with plans to reopen the downtown java spot next month with a new look and new lease on life.
“It was like, no, no, wait a minute, I need to ask why. I need to know more about what’s going on, because I do know that it was a successful business,” said McKenna Nelson, a 27-year-old Hutchinson native, mother, newlywed, and the new owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee.
Nelson, a 2012 Hutchinson High School graduate who studied accounting at Purdue University, was one of the first people to hear the store was closing. Although she works full time as an accounting manager, she was also working part time at Dunn Brothers for the past two years. When the news went public that one of the last coffee spots on the north side of town was closing, she knew from customers’ reactions that it was going to be missed.
“This is the only place on this side of town,” she said. “It was nice and convenient, so I know there was a lot of uproar like, ‘Oh no, you guys are closing, this was our one-stop shop.’ We have posted since that we are reopening and we’ve had awesome feedback. The community has been really welcoming.”
Shortly after the closing announcement, Nelson reached out to the previous owners to ask questions about why they were closing and inquire about purchasing the business. According to her, the business was still viable, but the previous owners were simply no longer interested in running a coffee shop. With their lease coming to an end, they decided it was the right time to get out.
It also ended up being the right time for Nelson to take the plunge from being a part-time server to becoming the owner.
“I really love this place, the people who come in, the staff who worked here, the community and Dunn Brothers itself,” she said. “They have a good stance on being for your community and taking that up, and it really hit home for me.”
Nelson officially became the owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee March 1, and she hasn’t been a passive owner, either. She’s got big plans, starting with renovations to open up the space and create a conference room available for rent.
Changes to the menu are also on the docket. Fans of Dunn Brothers will still be able to get all their favorite foods and beverages from before, but they’ll also have new options with a full lunch menu, nitro coffee and extended hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I’m really excited about this,” Nelson said. “We’re actually going to have a full lunch menu, which they didn’t have here before, they just had the build-your-own sandwiches and pastries and things of that nature. But Dunn Brothers actually offers a full lunch with soups, salads, sandwiches and all these different things that our staff will make.”
The plan is to reopen the store in early or mid-April, depending on the availability of supplies needed to finish renovations. Hiring has started, and already Nelson said she’s seen some previous employees submit applications.
“It wasn’t known that I was going to (buy the business), so they had to find another job,” Nelson said about her former coworkers. “So they’re starting to come out of the woodwork a little bit and gain that confidence because it’s coming to fruition now. I’m hoping more folks will come on board.”
It’s been a whirlwind month for McKenna and her husband, Brody Nelson, who also got married in late February. Becoming a wife and a business owner all within a few days has kept her busy, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We talk about it all the time because it’s happened so fast,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve done this, so I kind of leaped in, but I’m really excited.”