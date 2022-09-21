The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and the Minnesota Turkey Research & Promotion Council annnounced that Ashley Kohls will serve as the MTGA executive director, starting Sept. 28.
Kohls, a rural Hutchinson resident, is no stranger to Minnesota’s agriculture industry and brings a strong background in commodity group leadership to MTGA and MTRPC. Previously, she served as the executive director for the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s
Association and most recently, as the vice president of government affairs for Nebraska Cattlemen.
“Ashley’s past work in supporting and cultivating organizational growth is exactly what our association needs. She’s already bringing fresh ideas and showing eagerness to learn about the industry,” MTRPC President Pete Klaphake said.
Kohls and her family are the fourth generation to work and reside on their farm outside of Hutchinson. She has degrees in animal science and microbiology from South Dakota State University and is an active volunteer with McLeod County Extension and the Minnesota Angus Association.
“We believe Ashley’s experience with government affairs will help our turkey farmers navigate legislative changes on both the state and federal levels. I am excited for her to join the flock, and be part of this great industry,” said MTGA President Jes Westbrock.
The MTGA is a trade association that advocates for the interests of the Minnesota turkey industry. MTGA members include independent and integrated turkey growers, turkey processors and breeders, and allied industry members. Its affiliated organization, the MTRPC, oversees the Minnesota turkey checkoff funds to underwrite turkey research and promote public education regarding the turkey industry.