Launch Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s new statewide collaborative effort to accelerate startups and amplify Minnesota as a leader in innovation, is now accepting grant applications online. The Innovation Grants are designed to advance the most promising, innovative and scalable technology startups in Minnesota.
“The leading businesses of today are the Fortune 500s of tomorrow,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “This program is an important investment in Minnesota’s future.”
“These grants will help jump-start tech entrepreneurs who are solving problems and growing our state’s innovation ecosystem,” Launch Minnesota Executive Director Neela Mollgaard said. ”Minnesota has a strong history of innovation, and we want more businesses to continue to start and grow here.”
Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants are available for innovative scalable businesses working in the high-tech space in the following categories:
Up to $35,000 for business operations, including research and development, direct business expenses and technical assistance.
Up to $7,500 for housing or child care expenses.
Up to $50,000 for businesses awarded a Phase 2 SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) and STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) award.
Launch Minnesota provides special consideration for startups and small businesses in Greater Minnesota as well as businesses started by women, veterans and people of color.
Grant applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and require a 1:1 dollar match. Go to launchminnesota.org or visit the Launch Minnesota grants section of the DEED website for more details on the grants and to sign up for a newsletter.
Launch Minnesota is a new initiative spearheaded by DEED, and designed in consultation with legislators from both parties, and alongside dozens of private sector leaders, to help grow Minnesota’s startup ecosystem.
DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more information about the agency and its services visit the DEED website or follow DEED on Twitter.