A Lester Prairie woman has been named among five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award.
Rachelle Krienke of Prairie Dairy keeps the books, recruits and schedules employees, participates in a dairy profitability enhancement program and business management, according to an announcement from Farmfest. Farm-specific Spanish language classes have helped her support the dairy's large Hispanic workforce. On top of it all, she's part of daily production operations, with calf care as her area of expertise.
"Farming is nonstop, and so is she," reads an announcement from Farmfest. "In her farming career, she has done more than 600 herd checks. She has worked all hours of the day and night in the barn, behind the wheel of the tractor, in front of the computer while raising three kids and supporting her community.
Krienke's nominator wrote: "I'm always amazed by her tenacity and her commitment to the farm and her family. Whatever life throws at her, she keeps showing up and giving it her best."
Krienke grew up on a hobby farm near Winsted and was active in the Winsted Jolly Juniors 4-H Club where she showed beef cattle. She was a 4-H Club Leader for the Winsted Jolly Juniors as well, and has been a member of the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted FFA Alumni group since 2017.
The five finalists will be honored, and the Woman farmer of the Year will be named, at the Farmfest Women in Ag Event at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Farmfest is Aug. 1-3 at 28366 County Highway 13 in Morgan.