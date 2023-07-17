A Lester Prairie woman has been named among five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award.

Rachelle Krienke of Prairie Dairy keeps the books, recruits and schedules employees, participates in a dairy profitability enhancement program and business management, according to an announcement from Farmfest. Farm-specific Spanish language classes have helped her support the dairy's large Hispanic workforce. On top of it all, she's part of daily production operations, with calf care as her area of expertise.

