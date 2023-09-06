Adam Tanata was working on his family’s farm near Stewart when a massive hailstorm rolled in Aug. 11, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
The sudden onslaught of hailstones pummeled farms across the region, resulting in extensive damage to crops, buildings and vehicles.
“People on our farm received warnings being issued for McLeod County on their phones at 4:40 p.m.,” Tanata said. “We really didn’t know something of that magnitude was coming. It just started raining and then the hail started coming down, first little pieces then big pieces, some the size of a peach.”
The peach-sized hail fell for roughly five minutes at Vine Valley Farms. There was nothing to do but watch from the produce packing house, according to Tanata.
“My first thought was the crops,” he said. “Are they getting shredded and demolished?”
After the hail let up, Tanata immediately went to survey the yard. He noticed vehicles parked nearby with windows shattered, and the ground was covered with the largest hail stones he had ever seen.
“We knew it was bad,” Tanata said. “Once we got on the road, hail was sitting everywhere and then we got to our other farm, it was just white. The whole building site was white with golf balls and some ball-sized”
The storm hit farms in south central Minnesota with golf ball sized hail followed by much needed rain. Hail during critical crop growth can be challenging, The extent of damage as well as the growth stage of crops, has implications for decision making for area farmers, according to University of Minnesota Extension.
“We’ve had hail. However, we’ve never had it this late in the season and this large,” said Karen Johnson, Extension educator for livestock for McLeod County. “We’ve had damage early on in the season where farmers have had to consider whether they needed to replant or not. And so, it’s a completely different discussion at that time versus now. For vegetables, we were at critical harvest point.”
Vine Valley Farms’ 500 acres of fields are located on different sections of land around County Road 20. Crops include zucchini, cucumbers, bell peppers, green beans, winter squash, onions, cabbage, red beets, pumpkins, corn and soybeans.
“We’ve had hail before, but nothing of this magnitude,” Tanata said. “It just devastated everything. The cabbage exploded when the hail hit the heads, it just blew apart.”
Tanata’s father, John Tanata, was an hour away when he received a phone call from his other son Anthony.
“You could just hear the pounding on the phone it sounded like a spoon pounding on a kettle,” John Tanata said. “Anthony told me not to come home, that all my vehicles were destroyed. I didn’t even have to come home. I knew it was bad, just the way it sounded.”
Those few moments of the hailstorm were like a “war zone,” according to Adam Tanata, because the hail ricocheted off roofs and bounced back in the air.
“The next morning, we found out there were actually holes in the steel buildings,” he said. “The hail split open the tin in spots.”
He noticed the cucumber field was black.
“It (hail) took the plants and pulverized them down to the ground,” Adam said. “There’s not a cucumber that’s left out there. Its all mulched up from the hail and pulverized.”
The damage on the farm and the destruction of crops was not the only casualty of the storm. Vine Valley farms participates in the H-2A Visa program, which allows employers to bring foreign works to the United States to perform seasonal agricultural work. Vine Valley Farms had 40 agriculture workers from Mexico.
“We had to send all our employees back,” John Tanata said. “They were supposed to work here until fall, and the season got cut short. They had to get sent back. It affects a lot of people, not just us. They depend on the wages to help support their families back home. That’s the worst part, they had to go home.”
An insurance adjustor came to the farm to survey the damage Aug. 17 and told the Tanatas their produce operation was a total loss. Hiring people to search for produce that was still viable was not economically feasible.
“You’ll spend more money in labor than what you’ll pull out,” John Tanata said.
Not only will the operation costs be more, but the damaged vegetables could pose a risk the health risk if not inspected properly, he said.
“Even if the product is bruised, it runs the risk of pathogens entering into it,” Adam said. “Once it gets down the road it could decay.”
Since Minnesota is not a major vegetable-producing state, it does not offer state-sponsored crop insurance, according to University of Minnesota crop educator Taylor Herbert.
“With vegetables there isn’t much (insurance) available,” John Tanata said. “It can’t be insured. With specialty crops the coverage is just not there.”
Farmers can get some relief from the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, but according to John Tanata, there is no insurance to make up for the value of the crop.
“It’s just a Band-Aid more or less,” he said.
Within the tri-county area of Meeker, McLeod and Wright counties, there are a couple of spots that are either in the hail pocket or extremely dry pocket, according to Extension’s Johnson. However, as a whole the crops in the region look pretty good and the local Extension office expects decent yields coming for corn and soybeans.
“It’s just one of those weird years where it’s extremely variable,” Herbert said. “Even just a mile away, it can look completely different. Some areas got rain in a timely way and other areas are sandy pockets of soil, so if it does get rain it moves through the soil quickly. Other pockets have nice soil that kind of holds onto moisture for a little bit longer. And even places that just didn’t get rain. It’s been extremely variable this year, compared to others.”
Due to the lack of insurance coverage and rebuilding, John Tanata expects it to take years to get Valley View Farms up and running at full speed again.
“It’s not just our place, it’s the whole neighborhood,” he said.
Being that it is too late in the season to plant anything, the Tanatas plan on getting their fields in-shape for next year by plowing and plating over with a cover crop.
“It’s amazing what Mother Nature can do,” Adam Tanata said. “Within 15 minutes it was all gone.”
“Basically in 10 minutes your life changes,” John Tanata added.