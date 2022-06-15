Dairy farms in Meeker and McLeod counties were among 114 producers in Minnesota recognized for superior herd management skills by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The recognition, coming during June Dairy Month, recognized farms that achieved an average somatic cell count of less than 100,000. The producers on the list are nominated by their dairy plants.
“I’m honored to recognize these 114 dairies for their high level of excellence,” Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Minnesota’s dairy farmers help feed the state and the world with high quality, wholesome dairy products.”
Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. A farmer whose herd has a low count can receive a higher price per hundredweight compared to a farmer whose herd average is high.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota dairy experts have worked with the state’s dairy farmers to lower somatic cell counts. When the initiative began in 2003, the 100 herds honored that year included those with SCC averages as high as 144,000, compared to the current goal of obtaining a SCC under 100,000.
Area producers recognized this year included:
McLeod County — Kraig Krienke,;
Meeker County — Del and Cindy Euerle, Steven and Debra Heuer, and Darin and Brierly Grimsgard.